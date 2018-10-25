Its ‘lonely’ being single: Emotional Shane Warne opens up on about his tumultuous life

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne is regarded as a legend on-field. However, similar to his professional life, Warne made headlines for his personal life as well. The spin legend has been involved in various high-profile relations with the most famous being with Liz Hurley, a British actress. Warne, who has launched a new book called, ‘No Spin’ appeared at ABC’s channel for an interview, where the former cricketer opened up about his life and relationships.

Warne said, “It is lonely at times. Travelling the world commentating and doing sponsorship things and being away in hotel rooms, it is fun and it is great but it is lonely at times.”

“Ideally I would love to be in a relationship that makes me happy,” Warne added.

Warne also said that he had a difficult time in trusting people and often feels suspicious about their intentions. ‘Sometimes you don’t meet people or don’t allow people to get to know you because you’re scared and worried they will sell a story or do whatever,’ he said.

Over the years, Warne had been in two serious relationships, with first was with ex-wife, Simone Callahan with her, he has three children, a son and two daughters. 2nd one was very controversial, was with Elizabeth Hurley. The couple split in 2013 after three years of dating and since then the spin legend is single.