It’s an honour to carry U-17 World Cup onto pitch: Chhetri

Kolkata : Indian senior football team captain Sunil Chhetri described carrying the FIFA U-17 World Cup Trophy to the pitch as one of the proud moments of his career.

“I was just told a day before about it and I am here hours before the kick-off. I am really excited and proud as an Indian. It is a great opportunity. It is an honour to take the World Cup on to the pitch,” Chhetri said here. “It’s not something related to my game and I have been given an opportunity out of so many people in my country to take the World Cup to the stadium. I am just happy and excited.”

Chhetri further said India did a great job in hosting the U17 World Cup and they have to keep working hard. “We are moving in the right direction. These are small steps that we are taking. We just can’t be happy and satisfied. We have to keep our heads down, keep working working hard. We did a fine job as a nation in hosting the U- 17 World Cup.

“Our boys did very well, senior team is doing fairly well. There’s a long way to go have a lot to achieve.” There has been reports that some senior members of India team are unhappy about chief coach Stephen Constantine and have sought the Anglo-Cypriot coach’s removal but the India captain refused to comment anything about it. Chhetri will marry former India football Subrata Bhattachary’s daughter Sonam on December 4.

“It will be during the ISL… We have a game on November 30 (vs Goa) and then on December 8 (vs NorthEast). I have to make sure that I reach here on time,” he signed off.