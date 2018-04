Kolkata : Legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis has said that the recent ball-tampering scandal in South Africa was a “wake up” call for international cricket.

“I think there has been a lot of media and a lot of talk over what has happened in the last few days. It’s probably taken up too much of everybody’s time,” the Kolkata Knight Riders head coach told reporters on the sidelines of their jersey and squad unveiling ahead of season 11 here on Sunday.