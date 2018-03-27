It will be sad if Smith and Warner don’t play in the IPL, says Nehra

New Delhi : Former India fast bowler Ashish Nehra concedes that Steve Smith was wrong in orchestrating ball-tampering but it will be sad if the under-fire Australian captain is barred from participating in the Indian Premier League.

Since Smith spoke about the leadership group’s role in the controversy, David Warner too could also face possible sanctions from Cricket Australia.

“I know what they did was wrong. But if we think that this is the first time that ball tampering is happening, then that is also wrong. But the best part is they admitted their mistake and ICC has sanctioned them. Obviously, we don’t know what Cricket Australia will do but if they don’t play, it will be a huge setback for Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. They are quality players and it will be sad if they miss out on IPL,” Nehra told reporters, here.

Nehra however didn’t give a clear answer on whether the current batch of Australian cricketers are not as popular as some of the earlier generations.

“Smith and Warner are typical Aussie players. I find no difference with earlier generations. Australians compete hard and these two are no exception,” Nehra said.