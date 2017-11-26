It is difficult but I am used to it, says Vijay

Nagpur : His surprise omission from the playing XI on Eden Gardens green top in the first Test against Sri Lanka may have raised eyebrows but opener Murali Vijay has accepted the “difficult situation” of fighting for his spot with multiple contenders and said he is “used to it by now”.

Dhawan’s personal commitments opened the door for Vijay in the second Test, who responded with a patient 128 on the second day of the second Test. “I feel as a professional you should always be ready whether you get a chance or not. It is difficult but I am used to it by now. I just wanted to contribute whenever I get an opportunity to play for India,” Vijay told mediapersons.

While it has been a case of musical chair for two opening slots between him, Rahul and Dhawan, Vijay said that he just wants to remain comfortable in his own space. “I really don’t have to deal as long as I am happy and comfortable in my space. That’s all I want it to be and if I am able to achieve that on a consistent basis, I think I am doing a good job.”