Mumbai : Left arm spinner Hitesh Kadam claimed five wickets and Hashir Dafedar scored a half-century to lead hosts Islam Gymkhana into the semi-finals, in the 68th Salar Jung Community Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament.

Electing to field, Islam Gymkhana, who shocked last year’s runners-up Mumbai Police in the previous round, restricted Young Friends who were cruising at 60 for three in 10 overs but collapsed to reach a modest 129 all out in 20.

Medium pacer Danish Rainee, who bagged two wickets, and left-arm spinner Shoaib Khan also bowled tight spells in the latter half of the Young Friends innings as Kadam did the damage at regular intervals including snaring the wickets of Wajid Ali and Rahul Singh who were threatening to swell the tally.

Hashir Dafedar smashed an uninhibited 53 and Shoaib Khan scored 25 while adding 86 runs for the second wicket, and Sanket Jadhav remained unbeaten on 23 for Islam Gymkhana.

Souvenir CC joined Islam Gymkhana in the last four following an impressive seven-wicket win over Bombay Gymkhana. Electing to bat, Bombay Gymkhana scored 175 for seven in 20 overs after racing to 111 in 10 overs. The innings was salvaged by an 82-run partnership for the second wicket between Harshad Singh, who scored a 38-ball 42 with five boundaries and a six, and Abhishek Srivastav, who contributed 47 in 34 balls with six boundaries and a six.

Souvenir’s Shoaib Shaikh remained unfazed and unbeaten on 67 with nine boundaries and a six, while Azharuddin Quereshi scored an entertaining 54 with six boundaries and three sixes. Together they put on 93 runs for the second wicket to pave the way for a comfortable win.

Brief Scores: QF’s: Bombay Gym 175/7 (Abhishek Srivastav 47, Harshad Singh 42, Bhaktiyar Irani 25*; Asif Shaikh 4/21) lost to Souvenir SC 176/3 in 18.1 overs (Shoaib Shaikh 67*, A Quereshi 54, Ronak Shinde 25*) by 7 wkts.

Young Friends 129 all out in 19.4 (Wajid Ali 36, Rahul Singh 23; Hitesh Kadam 5/20, Danish Rainee 2/21) lost to Islam Gym 130/3 in 15.5 (Hashir Dafedar 53, Shoaib Khan 25, Sanket Jadhav 23*) by 7 wkts.