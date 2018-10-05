ISL 2018-19 Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC LIVE streaming, FPJ’s dream XI prediction for Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC
After an uplifting opening day win, Kerala Blasters FC will seek to maintain the momentum as they host Mumbai City FC in their first home game of the season at Kochi on Friday.
Watch Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2018-19 Live telecast on these channels
The match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters will be aired on Star Sports network. (Star Sports1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3).
Kerala defeated ATK 2-0 in Kolkata in the opening game and will now be in a buoyant mood. Strikers Slavisa Stojanovic and Matej Poplatnik were both among the goals and will provide Mumbai City with a stern test of their defence which was breached twice by Jamshedpur FC.
Mumbai City are yet to win an ISL match in Kochi, with three draws and a defeat in the last four games. The Islanders will be keen to bounce back after suffering a defeat in their own backyard against Jamshedpur FC. Coach Jorge Costa will look to change some personnel as many didn’t live up to expectations.
Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2018 will be Live streaming online on these apps
The live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match also be seen on Airtel TV and Jio TV.
Here is the FPJ’s dream XI for Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters
Dheeraj Singh, N Lakić-Pešić, S Jhingan, N Krčmarević, H Narzary, Sahal Samad, M Poplatnik, L Goian, M Klisura, M Sougou, P Machado.