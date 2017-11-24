ISL 2017: Chennaiyin FC supporters seen making ‘racist’ gestures towards NorthEast fan; watch video
On Thursday night, Chennaiyin FC faced off against NorthEast United FC and won 3-0, in their second home game of ISL 2017. Unfortunately, some of the Chennaiyin supporters got a little carried away with their celebration and seemingly started to make racist gestures towards a NorthEast fan.
In a viral video shared by a spectator from the JLN Stadium Chennai during last night’s match, a local boy is seen performing a vulgar dance in front of a Northeast girl and her friends. The boy looked possibly drunk and has no idea of the consequences that could follow. Meanwhile, some people, on Facebook, also alleged that the girl in this video was being eve-teased. There were a number of people who were watching the incident but nobody stepped in to intervene. Instead, they merely watched from the sidelines. Some of them even seemed to be mocking the group of NEUFC supporters.
Really disgusting behavior by some Chennaiyin fans against these Northeastern girls.
Football is all about mutual respect.
Hope we don’t see any more of this anywhere.
Say No To Racism#LetsFootball @fni @ pic.twitter.com/qC76zsyjWi
— Madhurzya (@FlyinGiggsy) November 24, 2017
Is this how you treat visiting fans @ChennaiyinFC @Supermachans ?? pic.twitter.com/XP5l6nA4el
— Khalid Mahmood (@TheReal_Khalid) November 23, 2017
Meanwhile, few hours ago Chennaiyin FC and owner of the NorthEast United FC, John Abraham issued an official statement on Twitter. The statement reads, “Statement: NEUFC stands by the passionate supporters who faced untoward incident at the Marina Arena in Chennai last night. Here is a brief statement from our owner John Abraham. #Highlanders we are with you. #8States1United”
Chennaiyin FC has a very strict and firm policy against racism and any unbecoming behaviour in the stadium. The club strongly condemns any such act. We are looking into any such incidents and will take strong action against it. pic.twitter.com/0ZD2VjMCBM
— Chennaiyin FC (@ChennaiyinFC) November 24, 2017
Statement: NEUFC stands by the the passionate supporters who faced untoward incident at the Marina Arena in Chennai last night. Here is a brief statement from our owner John Abraham. #Highlanders we are with you. #8States1United pic.twitter.com/ceej8iVvG3
— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 24, 2017
However, both eve-teasing and racism have been big problems in certain parts of the country. Chennaiyin FC thrashed NorthEast United 3-0 at the Marina Arena, but this crowd incident absolutely marred the result of the match. Indian football fans on social media are absolutely fuming over this. In the first of its reported racism incidents in ISL 2017, it was alleged that certain section of Bengaluru FC fans referred to Mumbai City FC’s Cameroonian striker Achille Emana as a certain ‘dark-colured food item’.
