ISIS threats World Cup finals with Messi crying blood poster

London : A chilling poster of Lionel Messi crying blood is used by terror outfit ISIS to threaten next year’s World Cup in Russia. The image – released by known Islamic State mouthpiece Wafa Media Foundation – is the latest propaganda piece designed to spread fear through football fans hoping to visit the football carnival.

Coupled with the startling words ‘Just Terrorism’ and the tagline ‘You are fighting a state that does not have failure in it’s dictionary’ it shows the Barcelona legend wearing a prison suit, with his name printed on his chest. There is also Arabic text that mirrors what is said in English. This is not the only image released in a shocking campaign by the ISIS-affiliated group. Another image posted last week shows the World Cup symbol next to a masked man holding a sub machine with the text ‘Wait for Us’.

They have swamped social media with an image of the rifle-carrying Jihadi and a bomb bearing the regime’s infamous black flag. It appears to show a Russian jihadist, with many active in large swathes of Chechnya.

An official symbol of the finals is also included in the alarming promise to bring terror in the mega event.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be played across 11 cities in Russia from 14 June to 15 July, when the final will be played at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. Image of one of the world’s greatest players, Messi has send shivers down the spine of football fans. Russia’s second largest city was scene of an horrific ISIS attack when a briefcase bomb detonated on the underground in April, killing 14 people. The blast was in retaliation to Russia’s airstrikes in Syria that have helped bring the regime to its knees.