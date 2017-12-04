Is Virat Kohli going through a purple patch or competing with himself?

Cricket is a game of fine margins and every run, wicket matters and what separates great players from good players is that ability to find extra one percent in crunch moments and doing the basics right. Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is one such example and in recent past has been on a record spree and after hitting 243 runs against Sri Lanka at Feroz Shah Kotla at Delhi, one question is arising if Kohli is going through a purple patch or is only competing with himself?

Ever since the captaincy, Kohli’s game has gone to the next level and with his sixth double century, he overtook former Windies captain Brian Lara as the captain with most double centuries and this sequence of double centuries started against West Indies (200, Antigua) and then New Zealand (211, Indore), England (235, Mumbai), Bangladesh (204, Hyderabad), Sri Lanka (213, Nagpur; 243, Delhi). The similarities in all the innings is that Kohli first took his time, assessed the conditions and gave respect to bowlers early on in the innings. This brilliant run of form has coincided with the captaincy (13 hundreds, most by an Indian captain) and the added responsibility has done wonders to his game and has made him a complete player.

International cricket currently has Steve Smith, Joe Root, Kohli and Kane Williamson as the top class batsman and what separates Kohli from this group is that if he gets a start than he converts them into big ones and has an immense amount of powers of concentration and is very fit even after batting for ten hours. In ODI cricket Kohli has cracked the code and already has 32 centuries under his belt and when it comes to run chases there is no one like him who dissects the target with utmost perfection.

One common method while evaluating a player is his record away from the familiar surrounding of home and Kohli in his short career is proving to be an all-weather player. The skipper of the Indian team has five centuries in Australia (eight matches), one in South Africa (two matches), one in New Zealand (two matches) and the only blemish in Kohli’s book is his record in England and Wales, where he is yet to hit a ton after the disappointing tour in 2014. The final frontier for Kohli and team will be to conquer overseas conditions and knowing the man that will be the top most priority.

Virat Kohli like any player will be out of form in future, but his dedication and hunger is unmatchable and if he keeps his feet on the ground than there is many more to come. And as a batsman, he is currently in peak form and is in the zone very few cricketers have been to and he has already written his name into record books and has turned stones into milestones.