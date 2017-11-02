Is Rahul Dravid’s criticism of Virat Kohli case of sour grapes?

Who is currently the best batsman in the world? Who is breaking record after record? Which player is the trendsetter in the modern era? The above questions doesn’t require any rocket science and it’s quite obvious that we are talking about the Indian captain Virat Kohli. Kohli is currently the undisputed leader of world cricket and is in a place where very few batsman have reached. India’s skipper has always divided the cricketing world and now former Indian captain Rahul Dravid has something to say about Kohli. Dravid has some very important things to say about Kohli and gave his insights on various issues ranging from Anil Kumble’s resignation to Kohli’s attitude towards the game.

Rahul Dravid is one of the finest players produced by India in recent times and was nicknamed ‘The Wall’ for his impeccable batting and sound leadership. Dravid played the game at the highest level with total selflessness and always put the team above his self-interest. Dravid while speaking at the Bangalore Literature Festival said that he was hurt by former India captain Anil Kumble’s sacking as India coach and said that the issue could have been handled better. Dravid further added that sometimes he is astonished and cringes when he sees Kohli on the field and doesn’t agree with Kohli’s attitude and indirectly mentions that he is not setting a proper example for youngsters.

With all due respect to Dravid, his attack or subtle dig at Kohli is not fair since we don’t know who was responsible for Kumble’s sacking and by saying that issue could have been managed better without knowing the full details in uncalled for. According to Dravid only way to succeed in international cricket is to by being the nice guy and by being aggressive or confident is not a good look on Indian cricket. Cricket has changed a lot in the past 20 years and if aggression and attitude brings out best in Kohli then why should he change his persona just to meet ideals set by Dravid.

Dravid during the interaction said that no two players are same and gave the example of Ajinkya Rahane and said that you can be successful by being calm and cool. Point taken, but Kohli in such a short span of time has achieved magnificent things in his career and is currently the second highest century maker in ODI cricket (32) and has 17 Test tons under his belt. What the Indian captain has achieved is nothing short of brilliance and for that Kohli has given his blood, sweat and tears. Kohli backs up his aggression and bravado with immense hard work, strict diet and work ethic and by slogging it out on the field day in day out and after doing all this things he has earned the right to be the top dog and if he shows aggression then there is nothing wrong with it. The great thing about Kohli’s game is that even when he is out of form or feeling low he doesn’t change his style and remains true to his character and it shows how confident and secure Kohli is as a person.

Former Indian skipper Dravid has a problem with youngsters aping Kohli and not being true to themselves, but if youngsters want to copy Kohli’s aggression than what is so bad about it. The game of cricket has changed and Kohli has proved that you don’t need to create an image for you and you should follow your gut. Every aspiring cricketer looks up to Kohli and by saying that young players might be going down the wrong track if they blindly follow Kohli, it is doing a great disservice to the game of Indian skipper.

Dravid was a true gentleman when he played at the highest level, but he can’t expect everyone to follow his routine and game and taking a subtle jibe or dig on Kohli doesn’t look good on Dravid. Kohli is the face of aspirational India and it’s high time that Indians in general accept that showing aggression and confidence is not a bad thing and rather than finding faults with Kohli’s attitude we should all take a breather and marvel at the class and panache of King of cricket.

Post Script: Coincidentally during the last week Virat Kohli overtook Rahul Dravid as India’s second highest century maker for India as Kohli now has 49 international tons against Dravid’s 48. Is Rahul Dravid’s take on Kohli case of sour grapes or constructive criticism, that only Dravid can answer. But it should be great if people accept Kohli the way he is and not bash him just to grab eyeballs and to stay in news.