Irfan Pathan and wife Safa Baig blessed with Baby Boy

All rounder Irfan Pathan had a mixed year so far. But just when all seemed to be going downhill for the left-hander, he received the most beautiful news he could have wished for.

Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Baig have become proud parents of a baby boy. The Indian discard shared his happiness on Twitter with his followers by posting a message on Tuesday.

Irfan wrote, “Is ehsas ko Bayaan karna Mushkil hai…is me Ek behtareen si Kashish hay, blessed with a baby boy.” These lines clearly show how overwhelmed he is with the new development in his life. Irfan and Safa had tied knot in February 2016.

Is ehsas ko Bayaan karna Mushkil hai…is me Ek behtareen si Kashish hay, blessed with a baby boy 😇 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 20, 2016

Earlier this morning, news of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor Saif Ali Khan being blessed with a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi was also announced.