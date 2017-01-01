Irfan looks to target ‘in-form’ Smith in coming ODI series

Mohammad Irfan (L) , who was recalled in the ODI squad after he was earlier ruled out of the fifth ODI and the subsequent T20 series against England due to fitness issues has revealed that he is aiming to target in-form Australian skipper Steve Smith (R) in the five-match ODI series between two sides beginning January 13 at the Gabba, Brisbane.

Karachi : Looking forward to playing on the bouncy pitches of Australia, world’s tallest bowler Mohammad Irfan of Pakistan has revealed that he is aiming to target in-form Australian skipper Steve Smith in the five-match ODI series between two sides beginning January 13 at the Gabba, Brisbane.

“I am the only bowler with this sort of height so I feel I have an advantage over others which I will use on the bouncy pitches of Australia to take wickets.My main target will be Smith, who is in good form right now but as my bounce is unusual I will try to use it to bowl him out,” the Express Tribune quoted Irfan as saying.

Irfan was expected to deliver match-winning performances for Pakistan during the 2014 World Cup in Australia. However, he failed to fully live up to the expectations, something he admitted that he would try to set right this time.

“I had difficulty in the first two matches in the World Cup but now I am familiar with those pitches and will bowl the deliveries needed to take wickets,” he insisted.

Irfan, who was recalled in the ODI squad after he was earlier ruled out of the fifth ODI and the subsequent T20 series against England due to fitness issues, also expressed gratitude towards the national selectors for including him in the team.

“I am really thankful to the selectors and team management who have trusted me by including me in the team. I will make sure to use this chance to prove myself,” Irfan said.

Earlier, while announcing the squad, National Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq had said that the team has been chosen keeping in mind the Australian conditions before adding that the side is a fine blend of experienced and young players.–ANI