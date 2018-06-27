Ireland put India in to bat in first T20I

Dublin: Ireland skipper Gary Wilson won the toss and opted to field against India in the first of the two-match T20I series here on Wednesday.

The men-in-blue have left out the in-form duo of Dinesh Karthik and Lokesh Rahul from the last T20I they played in Sri Lanka, and instead picked Manish Pandey in the playing XI while the hosts have decided to go without veteran William Porterfield and Andy McBrine.

For the visitors, the match would be a good test ahead of the challenging series against England. Wednesday’s match is interestingly, India’s 100th T20 International.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(Captain), Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Mahendra Singh Dhoni(WK), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Ireland: Gary Wilson(Captain), Paul Stirling, James Shannon, Andrew Balbirnie, Simi Singh, Stuart Poynter(WK), Kevin O Brien, Stuart Thompson, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase.