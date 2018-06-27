Iran’s coach says VAR not working

Saransk : Iran national football team’s coach, Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, was critical of the video assistant referee (VAR) despite his team earning a 1-1 draw in their match against Portugal, thanks to a penalty awarded because of the system.

“I have to be careful because FIFA is here,” the coach joked before speaking of other incidents such as the first penalty, which was in favour of Portugal.

“I don’t want to talk about it any more or have problems, but it stopped play, it’s the same story. I said it on Monday and I repeat it now: I don’t want to know if my daughter is a bit pregnant, only fully pregnant. VAR isn’t going well, it’s not working,” Queiroz said.

“The only country who isn’t complaining is Iran, we haven’t asked for anything.”

The referee resorted to the VAR to examine Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible aggression on another player, which eventually led to a yellow card.

“I don’t know if he wasn’t sent off because of who he is and a star of football, that’s a good question. But what doesn’t make any sense is all this, seeing something and showing a yellow,” he added.