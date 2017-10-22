Iran is one of the best teams, says Spain coach

Kochi : Spain coach Santiago Denia is wary of the threat a resolute Iran could pose in their FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal here on Sunday and called their next opponent the team of the tournament.

Iran exceeded expectations in the ongoing world event as they stormed into the quarterfinals with four wins, which includes a 4-0 drubbing of pre-tournament favourites Germany.

“It is not going to be easy. Iran is here because of the good things they have done. They won all the four matches. It is one of the best teams – from defence to attack,” Denia said on the eve of the tournament.

Asked how much focus is given to the opposition in a knockout match, he said, “We have been improving and we are trying to improve after the match against France. We play with our own identity but we also make sure that we adapt with the situation. We also make sure that we adapt how the other team plays. “It is the job of the technical staff to find the problem, or the challenges they will face and to adapt it to make sure that tomorrow the team plays well.”

Spain are brimming with confidence after prevailing over another European heavyweight France, and the dazzling array of talents give Denia plenty of options.

“After the Brazil game, there were changes but that doesn’t mean that the same line-up will play tomorrow. When asked about his defence plan, Denia said, “Defence is one of our concerns and there is always room for improvement in the defence. Well, the match against Iran has nothing to do with the matches we have already played.