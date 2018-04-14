IPL Play-Offs to be shifted from Pune

New Delhi : The BCCI is likely to shift the two play-off matches of the IPL scheduled in Pune on May 23 and 25 to alternative venues as the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is set to host six home matches of Chennai Super Kings.

As of now, Kolkata and Rajkot are the two venues that have emerged as frontrunners to host these matches.

It is learnt that the IPL Governing Council wants to follow the policy of fair distribution of matches across all the venues.

Once Pune was awarded six CSK matches, it was decided that to maintain fairness, BCCI will opt for other venues giving them a chance to host marquee matches like the Eliminator on May 23 and Qualifier on May 25.

“As of now, the alternative venue has not been finalised. It will be either Kolkata or Rajkot that will get to host the two Play-Offs.

Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah is keen on Rajkot getting a couple of marquee matches. It will be decided soon,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

When MCA president Abhay Apte was asked about the shift of play-off games, he said: “Till now, we have not got any official communication from the IPL governing council. There is nothing to be upset about if the Play-Off is shifted elsewhere. All the units work under the aegis of BCCI. We are one team. We got CSK matches as there were problems in Chennai.”

CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya also spoke on the same vein.

“We would not want to take away anyone’s allocated matches but given an opportunity, we are always ready,” Dalmiya said.