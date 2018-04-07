Free Press Journal
IPL opening ceremony: Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Prabhudheva sets Wankhede Stadium on fire, see pics

— By FPJ Web Desk | Apr 07, 2018 07:40 pm
IPL 2018 opening ceremony

The Indian Premier League is now all set to kick-start. We just saw witnessed the amazing, grand opening ceremony at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Bollywood’s biggest stars such as Varun Dhawan, Tamannahh Bhatia, dancing legend Prabhudheva, Hrithik Roshan and Jacqueline Fernandez set the stadium on fire with the stunning performances.

The opening ceremony was attended by only two captains-Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni due to logistical reasons. Check out the pictures from the opening ceremony below:

