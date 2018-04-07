IPL opening ceremony: Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Prabhudheva sets Wankhede Stadium on fire, see pics

The Indian Premier League is now all set to kick-start. We just saw witnessed the amazing, grand opening ceremony at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Bollywood’s biggest stars such as Varun Dhawan, Tamannahh Bhatia, dancing legend Prabhudheva, Hrithik Roshan and Jacqueline Fernandez set the stadium on fire with the stunning performances.

The opening ceremony was attended by only two captains-Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni due to logistical reasons. Check out the pictures from the opening ceremony below:

We’ve won all the three titles for this wonderful crowd here. Looking forward to starting this tournament on a good note – @mipaltan Captain @ImRo45 ahead of tonight’s opening game. pic.twitter.com/peSEb4422G — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2018

In India still no equality for women. While men wear trousers covering both legs, poor women get to cover only one. #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/sUlDWvQZhy — Sudipto aka Roflindian (@Roflindian) April 7, 2018

Watched @iHrithik at the #IPL2018OpeningCeremony. This man literally sets the stage on FIRE! Every single time ❤️ He dances with such energy and grace.. owns the stage! #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/MKfOjR4BA7 — Urvi Parikh (@filmykiida) April 7, 2018

Part 1 From Varun’s Performance Today Varun Your Performance Was Absolutely Rocking

Slayerrrrr Man Slayerrrrr 🔥 🔥 🔥 😍 😍 😍 #IPL2018OpeningCeremony#OctoberWeekend #VIVOIPLonStar pic.twitter.com/TLBWt9zexV — Akanksha Singhᴼᶜᵗᵒᵇᵉʳ (@akankshavarun13) April 7, 2018