IPL 2018: Who are the Top 10 run scorers in the history of the Indian Premier League?

Indian Premier League (IPL) is about to kick off and as usual, there is excitement in the air. The cash-rich league is known for its mighty sixes and big hits and many batsmen have ruled this competition with a huge amount of runs.

Let’s have a look at Top 10 run getters of all time

1. Suresh Raina:

Indian middle-order batsman and Chennai Super Kings ace player Suresh Raina occupies the top spot with striking 4,540 runs in 161 matches at a strike rate of close to 140. Raina might not possess power of Chris Gayle or might not have timing of Virat Kohli, but more often than not he gets the job done. Raina has been a pillar for CSK over the years and this season, Uttar Pradesh-born striker might have a point to prove and if he performs well then Raina might get the World Cup ticket.

2. Virat Kohli:

Indian captain and heartthrob of Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli just misses out on the top spot and comes second with 4,418 runs in 149 matches. Kohli has redefined T20 cricket, and in 2016, he scored 973 runs and hit four hundreds (both records in IPL history) to take RCB to the finals. Kohli has proved that there is a place for touch players in T20 format and after years of experience he now understands this fast-paced format. But, if you offer Kohli IPL trophy then he would happily trade all his runs just for that winner’s medal.

3. Rohit Sharma:

Mumbai Indians skipper and owner of three double hundreds in ODI cricket, Sharma has scored 4,207 runs in 159 matches at a strike rate of 130. Sharma on top of being the lead batsman has also been the most successful skipper by winning the IPL three times. The Mumbai lad has a simple game plan and plays some scintillating shots to win over the crowd. When he is in full flow, there is no one better than Rohit Sharma.

4. Gautam Gambhir:

India discard Gautam Gambhir in top 10 run getters, strange, isn’t it? But, Gambhir has been a veteran of IPL cricket and has scored 4,132 runs in 148 matches. He has also struck 35 half centuries and is a dependable player. Gambhir doesn’t have an imposing personality and knows his limitations. The beauty about Gambhir’s game is he plays within himself and knows how to pace his innings. The lad from Delhi might not be box-office, but is a cricketer with immense self-pride and is an honest trier.

5. David Warner:

Australian David Warner might be going through some hard times, but when it comes to IPL, Warner has always been very consistent over the years. Warner’s game is based on power and once in full flow he can tear apart any attack. The ex-skipper of 2016 IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad has scored 4,014 runs in 114 matches and this IPL will be poorer with Warner’s absence.

6. Robin Uthappa:

Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has been around for so long that people take him for granted. The Karnataka born Uthappa has played for Mumbai Indians, RCB, Pune Warriors India, Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. But, at KKR, Uthappa has blossomed and is now their senior player. Robbie in 10 years of IPL has scored 3,735 runs in 149 matches.

7. Chris Gayle:

The Jamaican rock star Chris Gayle comes at seventh position with blasting 3,626 runs in just 101 matches at a record-breaking strike of 151.2. Gayle has always been a champion player and holds the record for highest T20 score of 175 runs. Gayle plays the game with total fearlessness and is an intimidating figure on the field. Gayle also has five centuries in IPL (most by any player) and after getting snub from RCB, the universal boss will turn out for Kings XI Punjab this year.

8. Shikhar Dhawan:

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan always plays in the shadow of big names and even in IPL Dhawan’s contribution gets diluted. Dhawan has played 127 matches and scored 3,561 runs. Dhawan had started his career at Delhi Daredevils in 2008 and now in the eleventh edition could be leading SRH as Warner has been barred from the event. The happy go lucky Jatt is a serious ball striker in T20 cricket and SRH would be hoping that Dhawan brings his A game this IPL.

9. Mahendra Singh Dhoni:

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni comes at the ninth place by scoring 3,561 runs in 159 matches. Unlike other players in the list, Dhoni doesn’t bat in top three, so this makes it so much more special. Dhoni has been involved in seven IPL finals and led CSK to two titles in 2010 and 2011.In his prime, Mahi used to hit big sixes and was a complete all-rounder by being a selfless cricketer and never lost his cool under pressure.

10. AB de Villiers:

How can any list be complete without South African superstar AB de Villiers, isn’t it? The holder of the fastest ODI hundred (31 balls vs West Indies, 2015) is crowd favourite in Bengaluru and fans go berserk as soon as AB comes to the crease. The multi-talented Proteas legend has scored 3,473 runs in 129 matches at a strike rate of 148.16 and also has three IPL tons under his belt.