IPL 2018: Which captain has got the wits and smarts to win Indian Premier League?

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 is about to start in a week’s time and to win this prestigious tournament you need all the wits and smarts, and for that, you need a strong and credible leader. As the cricketing world is still coming to terms with Steven Smith’s involvement in the ball tampering saga, IPL needs a face who can calm the nerves and inspire confidence.

Let’s look at the captains leading their IPL franchises this season:

1. Virat Kohli (RCB):

Indian captain Virat Kohli is currently the No 1 brand in world cricket but is yet to win an IPL title. Kohli like a textbook leader leads from the front and leads by example. The only negative aspect of Kohli’s captaincy is he loses cool way too quickly and gets involved in trivial issues. Managing an IPL team is quite difficult and Kohli needs to keep his emotions in check and play with a smile on his face. Kohli outside of cricket is quite a chilled out guy and now at the age of 29, he needs to buckle up and behave like a proper leader. Virat Kohli likes challenges and the elusive wait for an IPL trophy could end this year if he plays his cards right.

2. Rohit Sharma (MI):

Mumbai Indians captain and Indian senior batsman Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the IPL history (2013, 2015, 2017). Sharma was an accidental choice as a leader in 2013 because of Ricky Ponting dropping himself and Sharma to his credit has not looked back. Sharma might not be a good public speaker and doesn’t believe in giving big captaincy speeches, but is an honest trier and a credible leader. To manage a big team like Mumbai Indians with so many egos is not an easy thing and Sharma also is a fabulous T20 player, which helps his cause too.

3. Mahendra Singh Dhoni (CSK):

Yes, captain cool is back! India’s most decorated and successful captain (World T20, World Cup, Champions Trophy, No 1 Test ranking) Mahendra Singh Dhoni will lead Chennai Super Kings this season. Dhoni has always been a calm customer and has won IPL title two times (2010, 2011) and has been involved in finals for a record seven times. The only problem could be the rustiness because during IPL 2017, he didn’t captain RPS and has also quit India captaincy early last year. But, trust Mahi to recreate magic and you don’t become a guru of greatness for nothing. Whole of Chennai is eagerly waiting for their ‘whistle podu’ master to once again win IPL for CSK.

4. Ajinkya Rahane (RR):

India’s leading batsman Ajinkya Rahane looks misplaced in the 21st century. As of now all captains scream, shout, abuse and go to any extent to win a game of cricket. Rahane is a total gentleman and believes in his bat doing the talking. Rajasthan Royals are currently facing a big crisis with Steven Smith getting expelled and how Rahane lifts the team would be interesting to see. How Rahane will handle mercurial Ben Stokes or captaincy will affect his batting that only time can tell.

5. Kane Williamson (SRH):

The 2016 IPL champions i.e. Sunrisers Hyderabad like Royals suffered a massive blow with David Warner disgracing himself and got the boot from IPL. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will take charge of SRH for this season and would like to stamp his own mark. Williamson is a shrewd cricketer and thinks about the game of cricket a lot and that shows in his captaincy. Williamson is a calm individual and doesn’t get flustered too much, which is must for a captain. SRH would hope that Williamson leads from the front and prove that nice guys don’t finish last.

6. Gautam Gambhir (DD):

Gautam Gambhir might be 36 years of age but is still an angry young man. Gambhir is not politically correct and is not a diplomatic person and that shows in his game. Delhi Daredevils over the years have been a laughing stock of IPL and they need Gambhir’s blunt and aggressive captaincy. Gambhir is a veteran when it comes to captaincy and winning IPL two times for Kolkata Knight Riders (2012, 2014) will give him that extra boost. Gambhir is an aggressive player by nature and will tell his team to break the shackles and play without fear of failure.

7. Ravichandran Ashwin (KXIP):

What is a Tamil Nadu player doing captaining Punjab side? But that is the beauty of IPL and Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will make his debut for Kings XI Punjab for IPL 2018. Ashwin might be out favour in T20 and ODI cricket, but is a very focussed and a tough individual. It would be nice to see if Ashwin can get the best out of lacklustre KXIP and also how he gets the best out of ageing players in Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle. One thing is for certain is that Ashwin will not die wondering and will try some new things.

8. Dinesh Karthik (KKR):

Last but not the least, we have Kolkata Knight Rider’s new captain Dinesh Karthik. Karthik, who is recently in the news for his last-ball six against Bangladesh is an IPL veteran. Karthik has played for DD, MI, RCB, GL and will now play and captain Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR. On Paper, KKR looks the weakest team and it will challenge Karthik a great deal. Karthik is no Dhoni or Kohli, but is a hardworking professional and if KKR win the title then it will be the biggest upset of this IPL. The Tamil Nadu born cricketer is no rookie when it comes to leading a side and this year could be the year of underdogs.

So, there you have it, there is no fixed formula or script when it comes to what constitutes a good captain. All captains have their own style and whoever wins the most matches becomes a good skipper. IPL is a marathon and whichever captain lasts the distance will lift the trophy.