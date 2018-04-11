IPL 2018: Vijay Kumar asks fans to ‘Just Chill’, after poor last over against CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Vinay Kumar failed to defend 17-runs during the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings, as MS Dhoni-led ‘Men in Yellow’ registered a thrilling victory at home ground, Chepauk last night. And Kumar’s failure in defending the score drew a lot of criticism on social media, especially from the fans and supporters of KKR.

Hey guys take it easy, it’s just a game. Where were you all when I defended 9 runs against RCB and 10 runs against Mumbai Indians!! Sometimes things do go wrong so CHILL…. — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) April 11, 2018



Talking about the match, Dinesh Karthik-led KKR put the mammoth of 202 thanks to a stunning performance by Andre Russell, who remained unbeaten on 88 off 36 balls. However, Sam Billing’s 56 and a late surge by Dwayne Bravo helped CSK win by five wickets.