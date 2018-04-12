IPL 2018: Top 5 takeaways from Rajasthan Royals’ rain-affected win over Delhi Daredevils

Halla Bol!, Halla Bol! Yes, Rajasthan Royals made a stunning return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after serving the two-year suspension and defeated Delhi Daredevils by 10 runs in a rain-affected tie. Royals were not perfect in the match but got the better of Delhi, who are still finding their best combination and were somewhat affected by the rain interruption.

Here are the five takeaways from Royals’ win over Daredevils:

1. Rajasthan Royals still not getting their batting order right:

Rajasthan Royals once again looked unsure about their batting order and lost early wickets during the powerplay. After the first six overs, Royals were 51/2 but had already lost D’Arcy Short (another run-out) and Ben Stokes. Also, the logic behind sending Stokes at No 3 didn’t make any sense and why would you send your explosive player against the new ball again defied logic and Stokes got out cheaply.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane (45 off 40) has to bat more positively and increase his strike rate because it is affecting other batsmen and Royals are not making enough runs in the powerplay. Royals also had Rahul Tripathi in the team, but he batted at No 6 and should have batted in top three. Royals got lucky during this match, but they have to sort out their batting order in the remaining matches.

2. Sanju Samson’s small but effective cameo:

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson once again played a sparkling innings. Samson scored 37 off 22 balls and somewhat made up for Rahane’s slow and lethargic innings. Samson took the attack to the bowlers and kept the scoreboard ticking. After Samson’s wicket in the 11th over, Royals lost some momentum.

Sanju Samson has to play big and impactful innings and these cameos won’t help the team in the long run. Samson always had promise, but now has to grab his chance with both hands and show people that he is translating potential into performance.

3. Delhi bowlers bowling well under pressure:

Delhi Daredevils bowlers had a shocker of a game against Kings XI Punjab and were too expensive and mediocre. Delhi are already missing the services of South African speedster Kagiso Rabada due to injury, but against Royals, bowlers had a game plan and they stuck to it. Daredevils bowlers struck at regular intervals and never allowed any Royals batsman to settle.

Delhi bowlers bowled with a purpose and spin twins Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Tewatia had combined figures of 2/63 in eight overs.

4. Did Delhi Daredevils lose because of rain?:

Delhi Daredevils supporters must be feeling that because of rain, their team lost the momentum and lost the match. But Delhi needed 71 runs in six overs to chase and they fell short by 10 runs. Generally, in a T20 game, when the overs get decreased, the team batting second has a better chance of winning because you still have 10 wickets in hand.

Delhi began the chase well, but all their hopes were pinned on Aussie Glenn Maxwell and after Colin Munro’s departure, it looked very difficult. Delhi were hampered by rain, but still this match they should have won.

5. Royals’ Ben Laughlin proving his worth:

Rajasthan Royals might not boast of big names when it comes to bowling, but Australian pacer Ben Laughlin turned the game on its head and had the figures of 2/20. The figures might not look eye-popping, but he got rid of danger man Maxwell and used all his experience under pressure. Royals were under pressure coming into this match, but Laughlin and other bowlers proved their worth and opened Rajasthan’s account.