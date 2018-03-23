IPL 2018: Top 10 ‘unknown’ players to watch out for

Indian Premier League (IPL) is the world’s most popular and richest cricket league and, on April 7, 2018, the eleventh season of this spectacular competition will begin. IPL’s main aim is to unearth and discover new and raw talent and one of the reasons for IPL’s success is that it gives a platform to young and budding cricketers.

IPL franchises have over the years spent millions of bucks on marquee players, but some unknown and inexperienced players have also become overnight millionaires and that is the beauty of this league. This season will be no different and who knows some unknown cricketer might become the next big thing.

Here’s look at Top 10 unknown players making their debut:

1. Jofra Archer:

The Caribbean born all-rounder (playing professionally in England) is a quintessential T20 player. Archer can bat, ball and is a livewire on the field and is a total match winner. After impressing in county cricket and Australia’s Big Bash League (Hobart Hurricanes), Archer’s big payday arrived at the auction and he was picked by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping sum of Rs 7.2 crore. Archer is also a style guru and will definitely impact IPL with his game and showmanship. The only problem for Archer could be his unfamiliarity with Indian conditions and how he adapts will be interesting to see.

2. Kamlesh Nagarkoti:

India’s pace sensation and hero of the under-19 World Cup triumph in New Zealand, Kamlesh Nagarkoti is already being talked about as India prospect. Nagarkoti will be part of Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) squad in IPL 2018 and was picked at a price of Rs 3.2 crore and would no doubt be itching to impress. The young quick impressed with his pace in under-19 World Cup and sharing change room with Australia’s Mitchell Starc will be greatly beneficial for this young lad.

3. D’Arcy Short:

Australian batsman D’Arcy Short took the recent Big Bash League by storm and was then fast-tracked into Aussie T20 side. Rajasthan Royals mentored by Shane Warne took a punt on this youngster and picked him during the auction by spending Rs 4 crore. Short might not be big or biffy but hits the ball long and is a very attacking player. Short would love the Indian conditions and playing under fellow Aussie Steven Smith could calm the nerves of this powerful hitter.

4. Prithvi Shaw:

India’s next big superstar in the making and under-19 World Cup winning skipper might not be unknown but has not played IPL before and it will be a big step for young Prithvi Shaw. Shaw, ever since being a teenager, has broken many records in various age group cricket and playing under Gautam Gambhir and Ricky Ponting for Delhi Daredevils will do Shaw’s confidence a world of good. He was sold for Rs 1.2 crore. IPL has always toughened up youngsters and Shaw would be hungry to prove himself on the big stage.

5. Mujeeb Zadran:

Afghanistan cricket has come a long way and after Rashid Khan’s brilliance last year for Sunrisers Hyderabad, another youngster has been picked this year. The 16-year-old Mujeeb Zadran was picked by Kings XI Punjab for a mind-boggling sum of Rs 4 crore and wonderful things are expected of this young spinner. Zadran will get to learn so much by playing alongside Ravichandran Ashwin. If he plays, then how he reacts under pressure against big guns will determine his future.

6. Shubman Gill:

India is known to produce quality batsman and Punjab’s Shubman Gill is no exception. After the heroics in the youth World Cup, Gill became an overnight sensation and during the auction, he was involved in an intense bidding and was snapped by Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1.8 crore. Gill has talent and playing in front of 70,000 Eden Gardens crowd will be his big challenge. It would be interesting to know if he can make the jump from junior cricket to international caliber cricket.

7. Sandeep Lamichhane:

Over the past couple of weeks, Nepal cricket is on the world map due to it being granted ODI status and also playing very well at the ICC World Cup qualifiers. Sandeep Lamichhane, a young Nepalese spinner was picked by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 20 lakh and would be the first Nepalese player to be part of IPL. Lamichhane has impressed quite a few people and just by being part of this league would take his game to the next level and could pave way for so many young kids in Nepal to take up cricket professionally.

8. Krishnappa Gowtham:

Krishnappa Gowtham of Karnataka will play for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL after being snapped up for Rs 6.2 crore. Gowtham who was part of Mumbai Indians’ squad during IPL 2017, is highly rated in domestic cricket. Apart from being a reliable off-spinner, Gowthan can strike some meaty blows and is an exciting prospect. The 29-year-old would be raring to go after being on the bench last year and being part of Royals squad would definitely help his cricket.

9. Cameron Delport:

Many Indian fans would not be familiar with South Africa’s Cameron Delport. Him getting picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders was a big surprise and just for Rs 30 lakh. But, Delport is a proven T20 performer around the world and is a big destructive player. In the 139 T20s he has played, Delport has scored 3224 runs at an average of 26.42 and a strike-rate of 138.54. IPL has always thrown up surprises and, who knows, he might be the X-factor of KKR.

10. Rahul Chahar:

The 18-year-old Rajasthan-born leg-spinner Rahul Chahar was bagged by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.9 crore during the mega-auction. Chahar might be raw and young, but has a good head on his shoulders and playing with legends will only help his game in the long run. MI don’t have Harbhajan Singh this time around, so Rohit Sharma would be looking for someone to step up. And, if Chahar gets a chance, then he has to grab it with both hands and prove his worth.