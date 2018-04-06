IPL 2018! Team analysis, history, stats, trivia: The comprehensive preview of Indian Premier League 2018

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2018, will kick-start with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on two-time winners Chennai Super Kings. The most successful teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick-off the Twenty20 cricket tournament with a mouth-watering clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. As a build-up, take a look at FPJ’s comprehensive preview of IPL 2018.

CSK, Rajasthan Royals' return adds spice to 11th season: The Indian Premier League keeps getting bigger with each passing edition and the return of MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Shane Warne-coached Rajasthan Royals for the 11th edition only adds to the cult of the most popular Twenty20 league in the world.

IPL 2018 full schedule: The 2018 season will see the exit of Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions. IPL, world's most prestigious and cash-rich Twenty20 tournament, will be played at nine venues across 51 days. The upcoming edition will feature 12 matches that will be played at 4:00 PM IST and 48 matches will start at 8:00 PM IST. The final between the winners of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on May 27.

IPL 2018: Top 10 'unknown' players to watch out for: IPL franchises have over the years spent millions of bucks on marquee players, but some unknown and inexperienced players have also become overnight millionaires and that is the beauty of this league. This season will be no different and who knows some unknown cricketer might become the next big thing.

IPL 2018: 11 all-time groundbreaking records by teams and players: In past 10 years, one has witnessed a bag full of records getting broken in the batting, bowling and runs list amid all glamour and fireworks. Here, let's have a look at the 11 records in the history of IPL.

Chris Gayle to AB de Villiers, 10 fastest centuries in IPL history so far: Over the 10 seasons, the IPL has witnessed total 47 centuries with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leading it with 12. And now, as we gear up for the cricket's most-loved tournament, here we take a look at the players who have scored the quickest tons in the history of the IPL so far.

Take this really tough IPL Quiz and test your knowledge: Indian Premier League (IPL) is just a couple of days away and over the years the cash-rich league has entertained the cricket enthusiasts greatly. In the 10-year history of IPL many records have been broken and now it's time to challenge your IPL knowledge in this really tough Quiz.

This is how IPL got its previous 10 champions: Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on April 7, 2018, and all the preparations are in full swing. The teams have begun their practice and who will emerge victorious would be difficult to guess at this point. So, let's recap our memories and look at winners of the past 10 seasons.

Meet the Top 10 wicket takers in the Indian Premier League: Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin in less than a week's time and the excitement is palpable. IPL and T20 cricket is known for batsman ruling the proceedings, but poor bowlers also play an integral role in this fast-paced format. Many successful IPL teams have very good bowling attacks and this season will be no different.

Which captain has got the wits and smarts to win IPL? Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 is about to start in a week's time and to win this prestigious tournament you need all the wits and smarts, and for that, you need a strong and credible leader. As the cricketing world is still coming to terms with Steven Smith's involvement in the ball tampering saga, IPL needs a face who can calm the nerves and inspire confidence.

These 5 big-money players will miss the T20 tournament this season: In almost every season we have witnessed injuries of star players like last year Virat Kohli. Kohli was unavailable last year due to injury and Kolkata Knight Rider's (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell as he was serving a ban. This year too, there are some leading names who are doubtful due to injuries or possible ban. Check out.

Who are the Top 10 run scorers in the history of IPL? Indian Premier League (IPL) is about to kick off and as usual, there is excitement in the air. The cash-rich league is known for its mighty sixes and big hits and many batsmen have ruled this competition with a huge amount of runs.

List of players who have taken hat-tricks: There has been a hat-trick taken in every IPL season except for the 2015 edition. Here we take a look at all the hat-tricks taken by various players in the IPL so far.

Five interesting battles to look out for during this season: The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin on April 7 and this season promises to be a big one with high international quality players going against each other. IPL has always pitted stars against stars and what if players from the same country face up against each other and how that will unfold.

Here are 10 Bollywood stars and their connections with the cash-rich tournament: We all know that IPL has a strong connection with Bollywood. B-town stars add glamour in almost every match. Be the actor or actresses, some of the big names from glamour industry have strong connection with IPL teams. The cash-rich tournament has paved way for amazing fusion of cricket and entertainment.