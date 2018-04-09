IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl in their campaign opener against Rajasthan Royals in the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Monday.

Rajasthan, who are making a comeback after two years in the cash-rich league, is led by Ajinkya Rahane in the absence of banned Steve Smith while Kane Williamson will be in charge of Hyderabad.

For Hyderabad, Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, Williamson and Shakib-al-Hasan are the four overseas players while Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, D’Arcy Short, Ben Laughlin make the cut in the Rajasthan’s team.

Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (captain), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Siddarth Kaul

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), D Arcy Short, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jos Buttler(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin