IPL 2018 Squad Analysis: Will MS Dhoni’s magic as ‘Captain Cool’ work for CSK again?

The Indian Premier League 2018 will see two former-champion teams, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings making a comeback after 2 years ban followed by the spot-fixing scandal. And as expected, Mahendra Singh Dhoni will return as a captain of the team much to everyone’s delight. MSD is regarded as the ‘thalaiva’ among the fans.

As per the tradition, CSK retained its main players like Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, who played for the same franchise before it got suspended. And in the auctions, the team added some more power with big hitters like Murali Vijay, Faf Du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo. CSK also picked players like Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, and Harbhajan Singh all of whom can put up their hands when needed and deliver on the big stage.

However, the main question will be whether MS Dhoni will able to lead the team like he did in eight seasons. MSD captained CSK for eight years and helped the team to win the tournament twice (2010 and 2011) in the history of the tournament. The team also made in top four in every season. But Dhoni had a poor run in 2016 as a captain of Rising Pune Supergiant squad which finished at the bottom of the points table. And in 2017, the franchise replaced him with Australian skipper Steve Smith under whom the team had an amazing tournament and the team entered in the finals but lost to Mumbai Indians.

As the franchise is making a comeback, it will make everyone curious as it would mean continuing its rivalry with teams such as Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In the tournament opener, CSK will take on the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), to resume one of the great rivalries of IPL on April 7, 2018.

Squad: MS Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Santner, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, M Vijay, Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi.