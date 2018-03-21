IPL 2018 Squad analysis: Can Kolkata Knight Riders continue their momentum under new captain Dinesh Karthik?

Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will enter the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) under new captain Dinesh Karthik. The franchise raised many eyebrows when they announced wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik as their new captain, replacing Gautam Gambhir. But his recent work at the Nidahas Trophy ended all the speculations and doubts raised on his batting capacity.

KKR is one of the most glamorous team and are the two-time champion. The squad is backed by some of the strong players who will carry the team’s mantra ‘Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo’. However, the biggest change for the team is Gautam Gambhir, under who the team managed to win two titles, won’t be part of the team this season. Looking at the paper, this new team looks quite unbalanced. However, interestingly, the franchise have invested a lot on young uncapped players such as Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi, both made headlines during the U-19 World Cup. Both were bought for Rs 3.6 crore and Rs 3 crore, respectively. Besides, these two recently famous bowlers, KKR also brought Shubman Gill for Rs 1.8 crore. Gill scored three half-centuries in four matches at the U-19 World Cup.

The strength of the team lies in the spin bowling. The team has two mystery spinners, Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav, who make the bowling department strong. Narin is with the squad since 2012 and has picked up whooping 95 wickets in the league. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav was a star of the team last year. Keeping in his tremendous form in mind, Shakib deserves a mention. And leg-spinner Piyush Chawla is too there to add extra dimension to the bowling unit. Apart from them, the bowling unit also consists of Mitchell Johnson and Mitchell Starc and the franchise wouldn’t want to lose them because of any fitness issues.

Skipper Gautam Gambhir joined the KKR in 2011 and completely changed the fortunes of the franchise. Under Gambhir, the franchise won the IPL title twice, first in 2012 and then in 2014. Gambhir’s leadership and batting abilities make him one of the ‘most valuable players’ of the tournament. Hence, now, the responsibility will be on Karthik to lead the team from the front. Inclusion of Karthik has strengthened the middle order. With him is Nitish Rana, who was impressive last season with Mumbai Indians. However, it would be interesting to see how Karthik perform as a captain. The batting line-up also consists of WIndies’ Darren Bravo, who can prove as match-winner for the team along with Australian Chris Lynn. Lynn was an impactful player last year, however, injury kept him away from a number of matches.

KKR 2018 Squad: Dinesh Karthik (C), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nitish Rana, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Mitchell Johnson, Javon Searless.