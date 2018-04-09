IPL 2018: Security arrangement for CSK vs KKR match beefed up at Chennai Stadium

Chennai: With several fringe elements threatening to agitate against the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on April 10, security arrangement has been beefed up to prevent any untoward incident, police said on Monday.

Political parties too have called for cancelling the match with the state boiling against the central government for not setting up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC).

On Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium — popularly known as Chepauk Stadium. According to the police, more than 2,000 police personnel would be deployed at the stadium and, as a precautionary measure, people wearing black coloured dress will not be allowed to watch the match.

Speaking to reporters, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said necessary security will be provided to the IPL organisers. He said it was for the organisers to decide whether to cancel the match or not. Jayakumar also added that it is for the people to decide whether to boycott the IPL match or not.

Meanwhile, a group of Tamil movie industry, led by Director Bharathirajaa, R.K. Selvamani and V. Sekar floated an association called Tamil Panpaattu Peravai on Monday here. They told reporters that holding IPL match when the state is fighting for Cauvery river water is an attempt to divide the youth. Bharathirajaa said they will hold the protest against the match.

Earlier DMK leader M.K. Stalin said the organisers of the IPL matches should understand the people’s problems and act.

Queried on the issue, Stalin said the DMK was not against holding the IPL matches here. However, he requested the match organisers to understand the problems faced by the people and act accordingly. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan had also sought a ban on IPL matches in Tamil Nadu.