IPL 2018: R Ashwin to captain Kings XI Punjab in season 11

New Delhi: Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was today named captain of the IPL side Kings XI Punjab, which also has Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle in their ranks.

Ashwin has two IPL titles during his eight-year stint with Chennai Super Kings and has also played for Pune Supergiants.

“I feel honoured to be trusted with the responsibility of leading such a talented bunch of cricketers. I am confident of bringing out the best out of team mates. This is indeed a proud moment for me,” said Ashwin, who is currently out-of-favour in India’s ODI and T20 scheme of things.

The off-spinner said captaincy pressure won’t affect his performance.

“There is no additional pressure on me as such. I first led my state side in first class cricket when I was 21. I have done it in the past and I am sure that I will enjoy the challenge,” he said.

Ashwin played his last T20 for India seven months back in July, 2017 against the West Indies and last ODI against the same opponents last June.