IPL 2018 Points Table: Team Rankings, Team Standings, Matches Played

April 7 marks the beginning of the eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League. Eight teams are participating in the tournament. Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are making a comeback after serving a ban of two years. Total 8 teams will be participating in the tournament viz Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, King XI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. The competition has always proved to be a very close one, keeping the audiences on the edge of their seats. Here is the points table of the IPL 2018.

IPL 2018 point tables: Check it out here