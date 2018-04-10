IPL 2018: Pat Cummins ruled out for season, huge blow for Mumbai Indians

Sydney: Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins today was added to the growing list of injured players in the IPL after he was ruled out of the T20 league with a recurring back injury.

Cummins was bought by the Mumbai Indians for Rs 5.4 crore. He joins his Australian teammate Mitchell Starc in the list of injured players who will not take part in the IPL. The others are Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Kedar Jadhav, who suffered a hamstring injury in Chennai Super King’s opening match against Mumbai Indians.

Cummins has a history of back issues and he went through a busy international season playing 13 consecutive Tests for Australia. He picked up the injury during the fourth Test between Australia and South Africa.

“Pat experienced some back soreness during the fourth Test in South Africa. Follow-up scans have confirmed that he has bone oedema in his vertebrae,” said Australian team physio David Beakley.

“It is important that Pat has time off bowling, to prevent the injury becoming more serious and consequently we have made the decision to rule Pat out of the IPL,” he said.

On Cummins’ comeback, the physio added: “Pat will now undergo a period of recovery and rehabilitation and we will look to re-scan him in a few weeks to assess the healing.

“Following this we will be in a better position to decide on Pat’s return to play timeline including participation in the limited overs tour of the UK.”