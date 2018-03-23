IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma’s Twitter banter will leave you in splits

As IPL 2018 is nearing, everyone is trying to be cheeky and Mumbai Indians skipper and India batsman Rohit Sharma also wanted to join in the fun activities. Sharma was having Twitter banter with MI’s social media team on Thursday.

To get the fans more involved and have them express better, the team launched emojis of their star players. But before the official announcement was to be made, the Twitter account of Mumbai team teased their fans, reported DNA.

Paltan, an exciting update is heading your way.

Prepare yourself to welcome new faces in our team. Stay tuned! #CricketMeriJaan — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 22, 2018

Skipper Sharma took advantage of the opportunity and tweeted his response.

What do you mean by new faces? Why don’t you guys inform me? — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 22, 2018

MiPaltan joined in the banter and replied, “Skipper, let us discuss this on DM.”

Once Rohit Sharma checked his DM and approved the new faces, he put out a new tweet

I’ve checked my DMs. I am fine with these new faces and it’s really cool. But where are my bullets? pic.twitter.com/Dv783h8lzK — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 22, 2018

After Sharma’s quick wit, bullets were quickly added to his emoji

Happy with his emoji avatar, Sharma then proceeded to ask about teammates Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, and Jasprit Bumrah.

And what’s wrong with @hardikpandya7’S hair? Why is he on fire? — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 22, 2018

Hardik Pandya joined the conversation by explaining why his hair is on fire. He tweeted, “I am always on fire!!! Game On. Emotions On. #CricketMeriJaan.”

I am always on fire!!! Game On. Emotions On. #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/aKQNZgjSI0 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 22, 2018

We just got an update that @KieronPollard55 is taking off for Mumbai. #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/0YzQXePfVi — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 22, 2018

And I am sharpening the toe crusher. #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/4sh3fwEVSS — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 22, 2018

Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of IPL on April 7, 2018.