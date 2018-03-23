Free Press Journal
IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma's Twitter banter will leave you in splits

IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma’s Twitter banter will leave you in splits

— By FPJ Web Desk | Mar 23, 2018 11:52 am
File Photo

As IPL 2018 is nearing, everyone is trying to be cheeky and Mumbai Indians skipper and India batsman Rohit Sharma also wanted to join in the fun activities. Sharma was having Twitter banter with MI’s social media team on Thursday.

To get the fans more involved and have them express better, the team launched emojis of their star players. But before the official announcement was to be made, the Twitter account of Mumbai team teased their fans, reported DNA.

Skipper Sharma took advantage of the opportunity and tweeted his response.

MiPaltan joined in the banter and replied, “Skipper, let us discuss this on DM.”

Once Rohit Sharma checked his DM and approved the new faces, he put out a new tweet

After Sharma’s quick wit, bullets were quickly added to his emoji

Happy with his emoji avatar, Sharma then proceeded to ask about teammates Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Hardik Pandya joined the conversation by explaining why his hair is on fire. He tweeted, “I am always on fire!!! Game On. Emotions On. #CricketMeriJaan.”

Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of IPL on April 7, 2018.

