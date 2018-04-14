Free Press Journal
IPL 2018 Match 9 MI vs DD: Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary

— By Dhaval Mehta | Apr 14, 2018 02:00 pm
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 is about to complete one week and the action is surely heating up. Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Daredevils today at Wankhede and both teams desperately need a win. The defending champions were at the receiving end of last over finishes and captain  Rohit Sharma would be telling his troops to just cross the finishing line and stay patient. For Mumbai lot will depend on Rohit and he has to lead from the front.

Delhi Daredevils, on the other hand, are still struggling to find their best eleven and were hampered by rain against Rajasthan Royals. Delhi have a quality team and with players like Gautam Gambhir, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Moris, there is talent and quality and the team just has to believe in themselves. Gambhir is one determined cricketer and would like to win against Mumbai to open their account in IPL 2018.

Click here for the Live scorecard and match commentary of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils at Wankhede, Mumbai


