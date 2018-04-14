IPL 2018 Match 9: FPJ’s Dream XI for Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils

After losing their first two matches, defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are in a spot of bother. And now MI will play their second home match against Delhi Daredevils (DD) who are equally struggling. Both the teams had a disastrous start with back-to-back defeats. MI lost to CSK and SRH in close encounters, DD were thrashed by Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). In match no 9, both the teams would be keen to register their first win of the season.

MI, who have established a reputation of being slow beginners, should be worried that despite the strong batting line-up, not one of their batsman has scored a half-century in their two matches so far. Skipper Rohit Sharma is MI’s biggest match-winner but is yet to score. Once he gets going, it will be hard to stop him. He has scored more runs against DD than any other IPL team. This season, MI have got a genuine talent in Mayank Markande, who is a purple cap holder. Here we look at the probable Dream XI for today’s match.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman

On the hand, the Delhi Daredevils are at the bottom of the table with two consecutive defeats. DD did well against RR but weather played spoilsport. Skipper Gautam Gambhir is the only bright spot in DD’s batting line-up. DD have a good bowling attack with pacers like Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami and Chris Morris. Here is the Dream XI that is expected to play today.

Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir, Colin Munro, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Nadeem, Chris Morris, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra