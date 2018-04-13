JUST ARRIVED
- IPL 2018 Match 8 RCB vs KXIP: Live scores, Match updates, Commentary
- Mumbai: People gather at Azad Maidan to protest against Kathua and Unnao rape victims; see pics
- Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 9 Live Updates: Women’s doubles pair Manika Batra and Mouma Das settle for silver in table tennis
- Kathua rape case: ‘I miss my daughter every day’, says victims father
- Do you know the full name and nickname of GST or have you even wondered whether GST have a nickname too
EDITOR’S PICK
Syria Unrest: Return of Cold War?
The world might be staring at the return of the Cold War. The alleged chemical attack by the Assad regime…
Back to the drawing board on neighbourhood policy
India needs to rework on its neighbourhood policy. Thankfully, the government has realised its mistake and is working towards repairing…
Mumbai University at the bottom of pyramid
The HRD Ministry has released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2018 list. For the first time in a row,…
Seniority of Supreme Court judges negated
The Chief Justice of India (CJI) with two judges has declared his office to be the repository of Constitutional trust…
Parliament washout: Fasting for what?
It is rather odd that the Prime Minister and his ministerial colleagues should be sitting on a day-long fast to…
IPL 2018 Match 8 RCB vs KXIP: Live scores, Match updates, Commentary
Starts on Apr 13 at 14:30 GMT
Indian Premier League, 2018
Indian Premier League, 2018
Man of the Match: Rashid Khan
Indian Premier League, 2018
Man of the Match: Deepti Sharma
England Women tour of India, 2018
Which two IPL teams haven’t won IPL? It’s a nice trivia question and these teams in question i.e. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab will be playing today at Bengaluru. RCB, as usual, lost the first match and it was a close match and captain Virat Kohli will have to nail basics if he wants to triumph over Kings XI Punjab. RCB in the previous match went with a top heavy line up and would have to drop either Brendon McCullum or Quinton de Kock for the balance of the team. Bangalore will also have to strengthen their bowling against a strong and powerful Punjab line up and has to start winning matches.
Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, looked professional under new captain Ravichandran Ashwin and would welcome Aussie batsman Aaron Finch and would like to continue the momentum. Punjab will find it difficult to include Chris Gayle in the playing eleven and team has to gel well against a strong RCB line-up. Punjab go into the match with confidence but defeating RCB at their home perch won’t be easy and Ashwin has to marshal his resources well to pull one over his India captain Virat Kohli.
Click here for the Live scorecard and match commentary of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab at Bengaluru