IPL 2018 Match 8 RCB vs KXIP: Live scores, Match updates, Commentary

IPL 2018 Match 8 RCB vs KXIP: Live scores, Match updates, Commentary

By Dhaval Mehta | Apr 13, 2018
Which two IPL teams haven’t won IPL? It’s a nice trivia question and these teams in question i.e. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab will be playing today at Bengaluru. RCB, as usual, lost the first match and it was a close match and captain Virat Kohli will have to nail basics if he wants to triumph over Kings XI Punjab. RCB in the previous match went with a top heavy line up and would have to drop either Brendon McCullum or Quinton de Kock for the balance of the team. Bangalore will also have to strengthen their bowling against a strong and powerful Punjab line up and has to start winning matches.

Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, looked professional under new captain Ravichandran Ashwin and would welcome Aussie batsman Aaron Finch and would like to continue the momentum. Punjab will find it difficult to include Chris Gayle in the playing eleven and team has to gel well against a strong RCB line-up. Punjab go into the match with confidence but defeating RCB at their home perch won’t be easy and Ashwin has to marshal his resources well to pull one over his India captain Virat Kohli.

