IPL 2018 Match 8: FPJ’s Dream XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are back at their den and it will be their first home game. RCB is looking for the first win of the tournament against Kings XI Punjab who started their campaign with a win. RCB lost the opening match against KKR after Sunil Narine snatched the victory with a 17-ball 50. But the good news is that the RCB can expect some fireworks from Brendon McCullum and AB de Villiers who fired in earlier games. McCullum will be high on confidence after he completed 9,000 T20 runs in the match. And Virat Kohli, who played fiddle, would like to do better against KXIP. Here is the probable Dream XI for RCB.

RCB: Brendon McCullum, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Corey Anderson, Chris Woakes, Pawan Negi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mandeep Singh

Talking about KXIP, the side led by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin are coming into the match with a victory against Delhi Daredevils. KL Rahul made history in the first match itself, as he hit fastest fifty in IPL ever and the team will be hoping for him to repeat the same feat again at his home-ground. Complimenting Rahul would be Karun Nair, who scored a 33-ball fifty and would also look to continue his good form. While Yuvi would look to regain his touch. Punjab’s bowlers are looking in good form especially 17-year-old spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman making his IPL debut with a bang, picking up two wickets. Check out the dream XI for Punjab.

KXIP: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Yuvraj Singh, David Miller, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, R Ashwin (C), Mohit Sharma, Axar Patel