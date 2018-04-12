Free Press Journal
IPL 2018 Match 7 SRH vs MI: Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary

IPL 2018 Match 7 SRH vs MI: Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary

— By Dhaval Mehta | Apr 12, 2018 06:00 pm
SRH vs MI
7th Match
Starts on Apr 12 at 14:30 GMT
Indian Premier League, 2018
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on 2016 IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad today at Hyderabad. Mumbai Indians are coming on the back of a loss against Chennai Super Kings and would be hoping that they set the record straight. Sunrisers Hyderabad totally outplayed Rajasthan Royals in the first match and in new captain Kane Williamson, team is looking strong. SRH have got a compact squad and are not reliant on only selected players. Another advantage for the SRH is that they have got an all-round bowling attack and know how to strangle teams.

Mumbai Indians were surprised by Dwayne Bravo’s late charge and lost a match which they should have won. Mumbai’s bowling didn’t handle pressure well and the onus will be on Jasprit Bumrah to lead the attack. Another cause of worry would be the fitness of Hardik Pandya and whether he is fit to play or not. The match at Hyderabad promises to be a close on and whichever team handles the nerves well will emerge victorious.

Click here for the Live scorecard and match commentary of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians at Hyderabad


