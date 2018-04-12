IPL 2018 Match 7: FPJ’s Dream XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians

2016 IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at their home ground today. MI lost the thriller opening match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). SRH, on the other hand, were clinical against Rajasthan Royals. In the absence of Aussie David Warner, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson led the squad amazingly to victory. Their ground fielding was exceptional and Shikhar Dhawan’s belligerence with the bat was brilliant

Talking about the home team, SRH is now high on confidence after the amazing win, and now they would look to the depth and variety in its bowling attack to counter the might of Mumbai batting which has some big names like openers Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Pandya brothers – Krunal, Hardik – to name a few. Here is the MI Dream XI audience can expect today.

SRH: Kane Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Manish Pandey

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians would look to get on track with a victory. Skipper Rohit Sharma needs to rediscover his form by taking cue from the other big names and then look at the bowling attack comprising of Jasprit Bumrah, Pandya brothers, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mustafizur Rahman. But all eyes will be on 20-year-old spinner Mayank Markande after his impressive bowling against Chennai. Here is the Dream XI for MI we can expect this evening.

MI: Rohit Sharma, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman