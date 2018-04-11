Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#CauveryRow
#SalmanKhan
#CommonwealthGames2018
#ChandaKochhar
#IPL2018
#UnnaoRapeCase
Home / Cricket / IPL 2018 Match 6 RR vs DD: Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary

IPL 2018 Match 6 RR vs DD: Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary

— By Dhaval Mehta | Apr 11, 2018 06:00 pm
FOLLOW US:

Score updated on: 12:32:56
RR vs DD
6th Match
Starts on Apr 11 at 14:30 GMT
Indian Premier League, 2018
CSK
205/5 (19.5)
KKR
202/6 (20)
Chennai won by 5 wkts
Indian Premier League, 2018
CSK vs KKR
Chennai won by 5 wkts
Man of the Match: Sam Billings
Indian Premier League, 2018
SRH vs RR
Hyderabad won by 9 wkts
Man of the Match: Shikhar Dhawan
Indian Premier League, 2018

Indian Premier League (IPL) action now shifts to Jaipur and today Rajasthan Royals will take on Delhi Daredevils. Both teams are coming on the back of losses and would like to open their account. Royals looked well below par in the first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad and are still not certain about their playing eleven. Captain Ajinkya Rahane and mentor Shane Warne would have to select a team based on conditions and opponent and the inclusion of Jofra Archer is must if he is fit.

It was the same old story for Delhi Daredevils as the team again got off to a bad start and apart from captain Gautam Gambhir, the team looked lost and lackluster. Delhi would be hoping for Glenn Maxwell’s return to bolster the squad and players would have to show some more urgency in crunch moments. Both teams would have to hit the ground running and don’t want to suffer consecutive losses.

Click here for the Live scorecard and match commentary of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils at Jaipur


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK