IPL 2018 Match 6: FPJ’s Dream XI for Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are back in their derby after a long time and will be hosting Delhi’s Daredevils (DD) today in IPL‘s match 6. The Royals didn’t have a good start of the season as they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) without a fight and Delhi lost to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the opening encounter. Interestingly, both the teams have new captains – Ajinkya Rahane and Gautam Gambhir, respectively.

Talking about RR, the team will look to bounce back and win the game. The squad looks quite strong on paper with big players like Rahane, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, but lacks a popular or star power among them. Playing at home ground will be the comfortable part for the team and it might also give them the much-needed confidence. Here are the probable playing XI for the double R.

RR: Ajinkya Rahane (C), D’Arcy Short, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), K. Gawtham, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin

On the other side, Gambhir-led DD were hit by KL Rahul’s fastest fifty for KXIP. Skipper Gambhir looks in a great form. In the last match, Rishabh Pant and Chris Morris also contributed from their side. DD also have good and experienced bowling side with Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Morris and spinner Amit Mishra. But the boosting part for the team is the presence of Gambhir as captain. He is eager to prove his dominance and leads the side with aggression. Here is the Dream XI for the Daredevils from Delhi.

DD: Gautam Gambhir (C), Colin Munro, Glenn Maxwell, Rishabh Pant (WK), Trent Boult, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami, Chris Moris, Amit Mishra, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia