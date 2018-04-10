IPL 2018 Match 5: FPJ’s Dream XI for Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League (IPL) has started and on Tuesday Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Chennai. CSK will come into this match on the back of the last-ball win against defending champions Mumbai Indians. CSK will miss injured Kedar Jadhav for the rest of the season and South African Faf du Plessis is still not match fit, so the balance of the team will differ for this match. Chennai love playing at their home ground and after getting lucky in the first match, Mahendra Singh Dhoni would like to settle on a side. This match would also be played in the background of Cauvery protests.

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Mark Wood

Kolkata Knight Riders had an upset win over Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore and the team surprised quite a few people. Captain Dinesh Karthik managed his resources well and would not like to change the winning combination. KKR also have spinners, which can take advantage of the conditions and would fancy their chances against slightly older CSK. KKR might not boast of big names, but if they play well as a unit then they can pull one over favourites Chennai.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c, wk), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, R Vinay Kumar, Mitchell Johnson