IPL 2018 match 5, CSK vs KKR: Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary
CSK vs KKR
5th Match
Starts on Apr 10 at 14:30 GMT
Indian Premier League, 2018
In the fifth match of the IPL, yellow army, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chennai. Both the teams have won their repective first match. While CSK thrashed defending champions Mumbai Indians in thrilling tournament opener, KKR under new skipper Dinesh Karthik gave a clinical performance against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
Talking about today’s match, CSK have a dominant record at home and KKR might find it tough inside the cauldron. Some big hitters like Chris Lynn, Andre Russel, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Shane Watson will be on display.
