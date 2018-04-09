Free Press Journal
IPL 2018 Match 4 SRH vs RR: Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary

By Dhaval Mehta | Apr 09, 2018 06:00 pm
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 has started and now moves to Hyderabad. Both teams in question i.e Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are missing their captains due to the now (in)famous ball-tampering controversy. Royals are also making their return after serving a two-year suspension and would hope that they can put all the distractions behind and Ajinkya Rahane brings positive vibes as a leader.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are fighting their own battles and new captain Kane Williamson has a big task in hand. Both teams are evenly matched and whoever assesses the conditions better will emerge victorious. Sunrisers were champions in 2016 and would head into the contest as slight favourites.

Click here for the Live scorecard and match commentary of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals at Hyderabad


