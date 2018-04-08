IPL 2018 Match 3: FPJ’s dream XI for Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore

Newly-formed Kolkata Knight Rider will start their campaign under a completely new captain, Dinesh Karthik. The match is scheduled on April 8 at Eden Gardens. It will be really interesting to see how the team performs under Karthik. KKR has always built around the same successful model that CSK has employed which has brought them so much glory.

This time, the KKR franchise tried to completely revamp the team including replacing Gautam Gambhir under whom the franchise won the two titles. Here we bring to you dream playing XI for KKR against Virat Kohli-led RCB.

KKR: Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nitish Rana, Piyush Chawla, Tom Curran, Sunil Narine, Vinay Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Javon Searles.

On the other hand, RCB is again the strongest team on paper with some big hitters like AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum, Parthiv Patel, Corey Anderson. RCB have always been a batting powerhouse however despite putting big totals, the franchise is yet to win an IPL title. Heading into the 11th edition, RCB faced a major set back when Nathan Coulter-Nile was ruled out owing to injury. Here we pick the expected playing XI for RCB.

RCB: Quinton de Kock/Parthiv Patel, Brendon McCullum, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Corey Anderson, Pawan Negi, Yuzuvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj,