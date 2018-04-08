IPL 2018 Match 2 KXIP vs DD: Live Score, Match updates, Commentary

Score updated on: 08:31:04 KXIP vs DD

2nd Match

Starts on Apr 08 at 10:30 GMT

Indian Premier League, 2018 KKR vs RCB

3rd Match

Starts on Apr 08 at 14:30 GMT

Indian Premier League, 2018 CSK 169/9 (19.5) MI 165/4 (20) Chennai won by 1 wkt

Indian Premier League, 2018 MI vs CSK

Chennai won by 1 wkt

Man of the Match: Dwayne Bravo

Indian Premier League, 2018 INDW vs ENGW

Ind Women won by 1 wkt

England Women tour of India, 2018

It will be a Deja vu moment when Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Daredevils (DD) will begin their campaign at Mohali with some of the superstar players playing for their home franchise after a long time and would be itching to prove their mettle once again. Kings XI has a great chance to start their campaign with a win at their home ground. KXIP will be led by Ravichandran Ashwin who is captaining for the first time. The team is backed by stars like Axar Patel, Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh.

Talking about DD, the team will be led by Gautam Gambhir who is back in the home side after winning two tournament title for KKR. DD squad is filled with some exciting talent who are specialists in the format and would be raring to take the field.

