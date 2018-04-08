IPL 2018 Match 2 KXIP vs DD: Live Score, Match updates, Commentary
Starts on Apr 08 at 10:30 GMT
Indian Premier League, 2018
Starts on Apr 08 at 14:30 GMT
Indian Premier League, 2018
Indian Premier League, 2018
Man of the Match: Dwayne Bravo
Indian Premier League, 2018
England Women tour of India, 2018
It will be a Deja vu moment when Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Daredevils (DD) will begin their campaign at Mohali with some of the superstar players playing for their home franchise after a long time and would be itching to prove their mettle once again. Kings XI has a great chance to start their campaign with a win at their home ground. KXIP will be led by Ravichandran Ashwin who is captaining for the first time. The team is backed by stars like Axar Patel, Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh.
Talking about DD, the team will be led by Gautam Gambhir who is back in the home side after winning two tournament title for KKR. DD squad is filled with some exciting talent who are specialists in the format and would be raring to take the field.
Click here for the Live Scorecard and Match commentary of Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils at Mohali