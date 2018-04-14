Free Press Journal
IPL 2018 Match 10 KKR vs SRH: Live Scores, Match updates, Commentary

— By Dhaval Mehta | Apr 14, 2018 06:00 pm
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 on Saturday will see Kolkata Knight Riders taking on 2016 IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR lost the last match against Chennai Super Kings by a whisker and captain Dinesh Karthik and his team didn’t do much wrong. KKR love playing at Eden Gardens and would want to get back to winning ways. Kolkata’s Achilles heel has been their bowling and whether they drop R Vinay Kumar from the team or not would be interesting to know.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are going through a wonderful phase and have won both their matches. The team has gelled well under Kane Williamson and surprisingly as of now not missing David Warner. Shikhar Dhawan has been batting beautifully and their trump cards i.e. bowlers are also making a strong impact. The match at iconic Eden Gardens promises to be a close one and whichever team enjoys the pressure will be in pole position to win the match.

Click here for the Live scorecard and match commentary of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens, Kolkata


