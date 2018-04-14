IPL 2018 Match 10: FPJ’s Dream XI for Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the home derby in Match 10 at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. Despite playing at home ground, KKR will face a tough fight against SRH who are high on momentum. New skipper Dinesh Karthik is yet to settle into his new role, but SRH skipper Kane Williamson has got off a great start with 100% win record. SRH emerged victorious in both their matches.

KKR have one win and one loss to their name this season. Their batting looks in great form but it is their bowling that is a huge concern. In the start, KKR were considered as the most powerful bowling unit but after failing to defend 202 target against CSK, the bowling is a bit to worry for skipper Karthik. Spinners impressed much but the pacers need attention. Here are the probable for today’s Dream XI.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik, Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Rinku Singh, Vinay Kumar, Piyush Chawla, Tom Curran

SRH opened their account with a convincing win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) which was followed by a thrilling last-ball victory against Mumbai Indians (MI). The bowlers’ performance was important in their win against MI. SRH need to address their concern in the middle order which collapsed drastically against MI while Saha’s role as an opener has raised quite a few eyebrows. Here, we check probable Dream XI for today’s match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake