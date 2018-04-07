Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BlackbuckPoachingCase
#CommonwealthGames2018
#BallTampering
#CBSEPaperLeak
#IPL2018
#YouTubeShooting
Home / Cricket / IPL 2018 Match 1 MI vs CSK: Live scores, Match updates, Commentary

IPL 2018 Match 1 MI vs CSK: Live scores, Match updates, Commentary

— By Dhaval Mehta | Apr 07, 2018 06:00 pm
FOLLOW US:

Score updated on: 12:32:32
MI vs CSK
1st Match
Starts on Apr 07 at 14:30 GMT
Indian Premier League, 2018
INDW vs ENGW
Ind Women won by 1 wkt
England Women tour of India, 2018
CD vs NK
Match drawn
Plunket Shield, 2017-18

Indian Premier League is back and its back with a bang. The 11th edition of IPL will kick off with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings, who are returning after serving a two-year suspension and would be raring to go. Mumbai Indians go into the contest as favourites and have almost all bases covered and captain Rohit Sharma has a problem of plenty. Mumbai will be relying on big names such as Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and youngsters would be encouraged to play their natural game.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, would be grateful that they are returning to IPL and Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be once again center of attention. CSK has tried to retain their core and players like Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo would be expected to deliver goods under pressure. The match will be played at Wankhede and the pitch promises to be a belter and whoever can strike big with the bat would hold the ace.

Click here for the Live Scorecard and Match commentary of Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK