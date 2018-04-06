IPL 2018 Match 1: FPJ’s dream XI for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings

This year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) is going to be special for a number of reasons and the first is obviously is that the season will see all original teams that started the tournament including Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals who are making a comeback after two years of ban. This season will see completely new and fresh teams as the IPL revamped after 10 years. And Neeta Ambani owned-Mumbai Indians (MI) have been one of the most popular sides in IPL with a number of stars, national and foreigners are being lined up for the three-time winner franchise.

The Mumbai franchise have always managed to form a very strong team. There are undoubtedly few surprises this time around. Hence, here we get FPJ’s dream XI of the Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians: Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mustafizur Rahman, Pradeep Sangwan.

The defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on two-time IPL winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK)-led by MS Dhoni. The franchise is making a comeback from 2-year’s ban. The franchise has retained many of their big hitters like Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo and included some of the new talents. CSK would look to continue their dream run, CSK is all set for action this time. Let’s take a look at the predicted XI with which they are most likely to start their season off.

CSK: MS Dhoni, Sam Billings, Dwayne Bravo, Amabati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay, Shane Watson.