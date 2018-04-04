IPL 2018: Madras HC issues notice to Centre, BCCI over PIL related to IPL spot-fixing

Madras High Court has send notices to Centre and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on a PIL filed by an IPL officer G Sampathkumar, seeking restrain the cricket body from conducting Indian Premier League (IPL) this season without putting in place precautionary measures to prevent betting & spot-fixing.

According to the petition, no IPL matches should be played until proper measures are put in place. The 11th season of IPL is scheduled to begin on April 7 with defending champs Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who is making a comeback from 2 years ban.

CSK and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are returning to the tournament after a gap of two years. In the petition in which all the eight IPL teams including Chennai Super Kings are made as party respondents, the officer claimed that as an investigating officer from Chennai, he was instrumental exposing 2013 spot-fixing and betting in IPL matches.

Sampathkumar quoted in a leading daily, “Contrary to the Lodha Committee report, vested interests still continue to be protected in the IPL and the questions of conflict of interest remain unaddressed by the BCCI.”

The IPS officer said he was not seeking a ban on the IPL, but a credible system in place before commencement of the present season-11. He wanted the court to pass an interim order restraining the BCCI from conducting the game without bringing in such measures.